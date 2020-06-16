Torchlight 3 Witch Way to Brawl Walkthrough

In this guide, we have given a complete walkthrough of Torchlight 3 Witch Way to Brawl quest with tips and tricks to defeat the boss Irma Swampseer, the Dark Occultist.

Torchlight 3 Witch Way to Brawl

You’ll receive the Quest Witch Way to Brawl at the Lakeside Clearing. For this quest, you’ll be given two objectives.

The first is to visit the Witching Grounds, and once at the Witching Grounds, you’ll receive an objective to defeat Irma Swampseer, Dark Occultist.

Journey to the Witching Grounds

Once you’re at the Lakeside Clearing, head right of the area and you’ll see Lake Gobdunk on a bridge.

In the initial area of Lake Gobdunk, you’ll face several adversaries such as: Goblin Gunner, Goblin Brute and the toughest one in this area, Captain Ziblobble.

Upon defeating Captain Ziblobble, you’ll be rewarded with Blazing Sleek Boots of Rejuvenation, Gold, Hyvid Scrapper (Armor) and a Venomous Element Fist.

Once that’s out of the way, head right on the wooden bridge with a red house built on it.

Head right from the house, on to a bridge where you’ll encounter few Yubaloo, Pipwobble, Goblin Rider and Togshanks.

Defeat them, receive Gold and keep heading to the right of the bridge till you come across a split.

Choose the area that leads you to the ground where you’ll face Goblin Brute, and Lord Zib’oo.

Defeating Lord Zib’oo rewards you with a Health Potion, Reinforced Harness, Crystal and Gold.

From here head up the staircase on to a wooden bridge with red houses on it and make your way to the topmost part of the bridge. Once on top, you’ll come across your Objective, Witching Grounds.

Once at the Witching Grounds, you’ll receive a new objective, Defeat Irma Swampseer, Dark Occultist.

This area is by far the hardest one to go through because of the waves of adversaries ganging up on you. Adversaries like Mimic Gargoyle and several Infernal Archers.

In short, you’re done for! However, if you use a skill called Dark Spears then you may have a high chance to go through them.

Dark Spears is a skill that summons shadowy spears from the ground that damage your opponent for 171% weapon damage each second. On top of it, this skill slows down the opponent by 50%.

Once you’ve cleared the area, head to the right most part of the map where you’ll face Irma Swampseer, Dark Occultist.

Irma Swampseer Boss Fight

Below we have given the map location where you’ll face your toughest challenge of the Quest, Irma Swampseer, Dark Occultist.

Irma Swampseer, Dark Occultist is a slow boss who you can defeat easily. Simply keep a distance from it and keep shooting at it from the back so it can’t dodge your attacks.

Use your Dark Spears skill to trap it in one position and follow up it by shooting at the boss more.

Keep in mind that while the boss is trapped in the Dark Spears skill, the smaller adversaries like Skeletal Slayer will keep you busy in attacks. So, be careful as your health by this point will be at its lowest.

Continue attacking the boss till it is defeated. Upon defeating Irma Swampseer you’ll be rewarded with 1 Respectacle, Health Potion, Gold, Blazing Slim Vest and a Voltaic Infused Staff.