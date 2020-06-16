Square Enix Trademark For The World Ends With You Renewed, New Game Coming?

We might be getting a new entry in the “The World Ends With You” series by Square Enix, if recent information is right. The website Gematsu announced on its Twitter page that a Square Enix trademark for the game has been renewed, which at least gives us some kind of hint.

Along with the trademark renewal, The World Ends With You is part of the key visual for Anime Expo Lite 2020, which might mean the game gets featured at some point in it. While this doesn’t necessarily confirm a sequel, it does at least leave a big hint.

The World Ends With You is a Japanese RPG game that originally came out for the Nintendo DS before being ported to the Switch in 2018. It focuses around a group of kids who are forced into playing a game called the Reaper’s Game, with the ultimate goal of getting brought back to life.

The game proved to be very popular, enough that its protagonist group eventually got parts in the Kingdom Hearts series as minor characters, much like the characters from other Square Enix franchises that were already part of the game.

Of course, we could all be just grasping at straws at the same time. While The World Ends With You is a popular title and got a re-release in 2018 because of popular demand, the Square Enix trademark being renewed doesn’t point to any new game, and being featured at Anime Expo Lite 2020 doesn’t necessarily point to a sequel either.

We could be wrong, of course, but until something actually happens with the game and gets announced by Square Enix, all we can do is guess. Anime Expo Lite 2020 happens in July, and while the Summer of Gaming event is going on all summer there’s no guarantee any game news will come from it.

Either way, the Square Enix trademark and convention appearance at least give us some hope for it in the future, so all we have to do is keep on the lookout.