Magic is an important type of skill in P5 Golden, which has several sub-types of skills within it. To help you get familiar with all the magic skills you can use in P4G, we’ve prepared this Persona 4 Golden Magic Skills guide to walk you through each one of them.

Persona 4 Golden Magic Skills

Magic skills, as the name implies, revolve around the use of elements and are mostly offense based to deal damage to your enemies. Unlike Auto Skills, they require SP to be used and are not passives.

Below is a list of all the magic skills you can use in P4 Golden along with their SP costs and battle effects.

Electric Skills

Zio (4 SP): Deals Light Electric Damage to a single enemy.

Zionga (8 SP): Deals Medium Electric Damage to a single enemy.

Ziodyne (12 SP): Deals Heavy Electric Damage to a single enemy.

Thunder Reign (48 SP): Deals Severe Electric Damage to a single enemy.

Mazio (10 SP): Deals Light Electric Damage to all enemies.

Mazionga (16 SP): Deals Medium Electric Damage to all enemies.

Maziodyne (22 SP): Deals Heavy Electric Damage to all enemies.

Almighty

Megido (18 SP): Deals Medium Almighty Damage to all enemies.

Megidola (32 SP): Deals Heavy Almighty Damage to all enemies.

Megidolaon (60 SP): Deals Severe Almighty Damage to all enemies.

Morning Star (72 SP): Deals Massive Almighty Damage to all enemies.

Black Viper (48 SP): Deals Massive Almighty Damage to a single enemy.

The Man’s Way (30 SP): Has a chance to inflict Down/Dizzy on all enemies.

Wind

Garu (4 SP): Deals Light Wind Damage to a single enemy.

Garula (8 SP): Deals Medium Wind Damage to all enemies.

Garudyne (12 SP): Deals Heavy Wind Damage to a single enemy.

Magaru (10 SP): Deals Light Wind Damage to all enemies.

Magarula (16 SP): Deals Medium Wind Damage to all enemies.

Magarudyne (22 SP): Deals Heavy Wind Damage to all enemies.

Fire

Agi (4 SP): Deals Light Fire Damage to a single enemy.

Agilao (8 SP): Deals Medium Fire Damage to a single enemy.

Agidyne (12 SP): Deals Heavy Fire Damage to a single enemy.

Ragnarok (48 SP): Deals Severe Fire Damage to a single enemy.

Maragi (10 SP): Deals Light Fire Damage to all enemies.

Maragion (16 SP): Deals Medium Fire Damage to all enemies.

Maragidyne (22 SP): Deals Heavy Fire Damage to all enemies.

Burning Petals (34 SP): Deals Severe Fire Damage to all enemies.

Ice

Bufu (4 SP): Deals Light Ice Damage to a single enemy.

Bufula (8 SP) Deals Medium Ice Damage to a single enemy.

Bufudyne (12 SP): Deals Heavy Ice Damage to a single enemy.

Nifiheim (48 SP): Deals Severe Ice Damage to a single enemy.

Mabufu (10 SP): Deals Light Ice Damage to all enemies.

Mabufula (16 SP): Deals Medium Ice Damage to all enemies.

Mabufudyne (22 SP): Deals Heavy Ice Damage to all enemies.

Drain

Life Drain: Depletes the HP of a single enemy.

Spirit Drain: Depletes the SP of a single enemy.

Light

Hama (8 SP): Has a low chance to kill a single enemy.

Hamaon (15 SP): Has a medium chance to kill a single enemy.

Mahama (18 SP): Has a low chance to kill all enemies.

Mahamaon (34 SP): Has a medium chance to kill all enemies.

Samsara (44 SP): All enemies, having no resistance to Light, are killed instantly.

God’s Judgement (48 SP): Decreases the target’s HP by half.

Darkness

Ghastly Wall (28 SP): All enemies under the influence of Fear are killed instantly.

Mudo (8 SP): Has a low chance to kill a single enemy.

Mudoon (15 SP): Has a medium chance to kill a single enemy.

Mamudo (18 SP): Has a low chance to kill all enemies.

Mamudoon (34 SP): Has a medium chance to kill all enemies.

Die for Me! (44 SP): All enemies, having no resistance to Darkness, are killed instantly.

Status Ailments