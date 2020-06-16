Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills Guide

By Staff

In this Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills guide, we will provide you with a list of Auto Skills and their details so that you may know exactly what skill is the most useful in a given situation.

Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills

Auto-skills in P4G are those abilities or skills that can’t be toggled on or off. Their activation and deactivation is completely automatic and depends upon the state of player characters. The states could be Battle start, Battle end, or outside of Battle.

These Persona 4 Golden abilities provide boosts and buffs in many different ways, whether they are for support or offense. Hence, we have compiled our own list of P4 Golden Auto-Skills and their corresponding affects.

In simpler terms these P4G skills can also be labeled as passive skills, therefore they have no costs to them either.

Absorb

Absorb Physical
Absorbs damage from Physical Attacks.

Absorb Fire
Absorbs damage from Fire Attacks.

Absorb Elec
Absorbs damage from Elec Attacks.

Absorb Ice
Absorbs damage from Ice Attacks.

Absorb Wind
Absorbs damage from Wind Attacks.

Auto-Revival Skills

Survive Dark
Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Darkness.

Survive Light
Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Light.

Endure
Restores 1 HP upon Unconscious 1x per battle.

Endure Dark
Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Darkness magic.

Endure Light
Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Light magic.

Endure Soul
Restores all HP upon when you get Unconscious, this may only happen once per battle.

Elemental Boosts

Arms Master
Halves the HP cost for physical skills.

Spell Master
Halves the SP cost for magical skills.

Elec. Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Elec. Damage

Elec. Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Elec. Damage

Ice Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Ice Damage

Ice Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Ice Damage

Fire Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Fire Damage

Fire Amp
Gives 50% Bonus Fire Damage

Wind Boost
Gives 25% Bonus Wind Damage

Evasion

Angelic Grace                   
Doubles the evasion rate against all attacks but Light/Darkness/Almighty

Dodge Physical                
Doubles the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.

Dodge Fire                         
Doubles the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.

Dodge Elec                        
Doubles the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.

Dodge Ice                           
Doubles the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.

Dodge Wind                     
Doubles the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.

Evade Physical                 
Triples the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.

Evade Fire                          
Triples the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.

Evade Elec                         
Triples the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.

Evade Ice                            
Triples the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.

Evade Wind                      
Triples the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.

EXP Bonus Abilities

Growth               
Persona gains a quarter EXP while inactive.

Growth 2                            
Persona gains half EXP while inactive.

Growth 3                            
Persona gains full EXP while inactive.

HP / SP Bonus

Cool Breeze                       
Restores 8% of HP and SP after a battle.

Victory Cry                         
Fully restores HP and SP after a battle.

Regenerate 1                    
Restores 2% of max HP each turn in battle.

Regenerate 2                    
Restores 4% of max HP each turn in battle.

Regenerate 3                    
Restores 6% of max HP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 1                       
Restores 3 SP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 2                       
Restores 5 SP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 3                       
Restores 7 SP each turn in battle.

Nullify Skills

Null Fire                              
Nullifies incoming damage from Fire attacks.

Null Elec                             
Nullifies incoming damage from Elec attacks.

Null Ice                
Nullifies incoming damage from Ice attacks.

Null Wind                          
Nullifies incoming damage from Wind attacks.

Null Dizzy                           
Protects against Dizzy.

Null Enervation               
Protects against Enervation.

Null Fear                             
Protects against Fear.

Null Mute                          
Protects against Silence.

Null Panic                           
Protects against Panic.

Null Poison                        
Protects against Poison.

Null Rage                            
Protects against Rage.

Reflection

Counter                              
Gives a 10% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

Counterstrike                   
Gives a 15% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

High Counter                    
Gives a 20% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

Repel Dark                         
Reflects damage from Darkness Attacks.

Repel Elec                          
Reflects damage from Elec Attacks.

Repel Fire                          
Reflects damage from Fire Attacks.

Repel Ice                            
Reflects damage from Ice Attacks.

Repel Light                        
Reflects damage from Light Attacks.

Repel Wind                       
Reflects damage from Wind Attacks.

Resist Abilities

Firm Stance                       
This causes you to take half damage from attacks but you can evade attacks anymore

Unshaken Will                 
Protects user from Panic/Fear/Silence/Enervation/Rage.

Resist Physical                 
Reduces damage from Physical Attacks.

Resist Fire                          
Reduces damage from Fire Attacks.

Resist Elec                          
Reduces damage from Elec Attacks.

Resist Ice                            
Reduces damage from Ice Attacks.

Resist Wind
Reduces damage from Wind Attacks.

Resist Dizzy
Reduces the chance of being Dizzy.

Resist Enervation
Reduces the chance of Enervation.

Resist Fear
Reduces the chance of Fear.

Resist Panic
Reduces the chance of being Panicked.

Resist Poison
Reduces the chance of being Poisoned.

Resist Rage
Reduces the chance of Rage.

Resist Silence
Reduces the chance of being Silenced.

Stat Boosts Skills

Ali Dance
The Hit rate of an attacking unit is reduced by half.

Apt Pupil
Increases user’s Critical Rate.

Sharp Student
Lowers odds of sustaining Critical Hit damage.

Auto-Rakukaja
Automatic Rakukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Sukukaja
Automatic Sukukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Tarukaja
Automatic Tarukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Maraku
Automatic Marakukaja at the start of a battle.

Uncategorized

Alertness
Lowers the odds of being taken by surprise.

Insta-Heal
The time needed to recover from ailments is reduced to 1 turn.