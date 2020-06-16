In this Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills guide, we will provide you with a list of Auto Skills and their details so that you may know exactly what skill is the most useful in a given situation.

Persona 4 Golden Auto Skills

Auto-skills in P4G are those abilities or skills that can’t be toggled on or off. Their activation and deactivation is completely automatic and depends upon the state of player characters. The states could be Battle start, Battle end, or outside of Battle.

These Persona 4 Golden abilities provide boosts and buffs in many different ways, whether they are for support or offense. Hence, we have compiled our own list of P4 Golden Auto-Skills and their corresponding affects.

In simpler terms these P4G skills can also be labeled as passive skills, therefore they have no costs to them either.

Absorb

Absorb Physical

Absorbs damage from Physical Attacks.

Absorb Fire

Absorbs damage from Fire Attacks.

Absorb Elec

Absorbs damage from Elec Attacks.

Absorb Ice

Absorbs damage from Ice Attacks.

Absorb Wind

Absorbs damage from Wind Attacks.

Auto-Revival Skills

Survive Dark

Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Darkness.

Survive Light

Gives a 50% chance of being revived with 1 HP if killed by Light.

Endure

Restores 1 HP upon Unconscious 1x per battle.

Endure Dark

Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Darkness magic.

Endure Light

Automatic revival with 1 HP when killed by Light magic.

Endure Soul

Restores all HP upon when you get Unconscious, this may only happen once per battle.

Elemental Boosts

Arms Master

Halves the HP cost for physical skills.

Spell Master

Halves the SP cost for magical skills.

Elec. Boost

Gives 25% Bonus Elec. Damage

Elec. Amp

Gives 50% Bonus Elec. Damage

Ice Boost

Gives 25% Bonus Ice Damage

Ice Amp

Gives 50% Bonus Ice Damage

Fire Boost

Gives 25% Bonus Fire Damage

Fire Amp

Gives 50% Bonus Fire Damage

Wind Boost

Gives 25% Bonus Wind Damage

Evasion

Angelic Grace

Doubles the evasion rate against all attacks but Light/Darkness/Almighty

Dodge Physical

Doubles the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.

Dodge Fire

Doubles the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.

Dodge Elec

Doubles the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.

Dodge Ice

Doubles the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.

Dodge Wind

Doubles the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.

Evade Physical

Triples the evasion rate against Physical Attacks.

Evade Fire

Triples the evasion rate against Fire Attacks.

Evade Elec

Triples the evasion rate against Elec Attacks.

Evade Ice

Triples the evasion rate against Ice Attacks.

Evade Wind

Triples the evasion rate against Wind Attacks.

EXP Bonus Abilities

Growth

Persona gains a quarter EXP while inactive.

Growth 2

Persona gains half EXP while inactive.

Growth 3

Persona gains full EXP while inactive.

HP / SP Bonus

Cool Breeze

Restores 8% of HP and SP after a battle.

Victory Cry

Fully restores HP and SP after a battle.

Regenerate 1

Restores 2% of max HP each turn in battle.

Regenerate 2

Restores 4% of max HP each turn in battle.

Regenerate 3

Restores 6% of max HP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 1

Restores 3 SP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 2

Restores 5 SP each turn in battle.

Invigorate 3

Restores 7 SP each turn in battle.

Nullify Skills

Null Fire

Nullifies incoming damage from Fire attacks.

Null Elec

Nullifies incoming damage from Elec attacks.

Null Ice

Nullifies incoming damage from Ice attacks.

Null Wind

Nullifies incoming damage from Wind attacks.

Null Dizzy

Protects against Dizzy.

Null Enervation

Protects against Enervation.

Null Fear

Protects against Fear.

Null Mute

Protects against Silence.

Null Panic

Protects against Panic.

Null Poison

Protects against Poison.

Null Rage

Protects against Rage.

Reflection

Counter

Gives a 10% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

Counterstrike

Gives a 15% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

High Counter

Gives a 20% chance of reflecting Physical attacks.

Repel Dark

Reflects damage from Darkness Attacks.

Repel Elec

Reflects damage from Elec Attacks.

Repel Fire

Reflects damage from Fire Attacks.

Repel Ice

Reflects damage from Ice Attacks.

Repel Light

Reflects damage from Light Attacks.

Repel Wind

Reflects damage from Wind Attacks.

Resist Abilities

Firm Stance

This causes you to take half damage from attacks but you can evade attacks anymore

Unshaken Will

Protects user from Panic/Fear/Silence/Enervation/Rage.

Resist Physical

Reduces damage from Physical Attacks.

Resist Fire

Reduces damage from Fire Attacks.

Resist Elec

Reduces damage from Elec Attacks.

Resist Ice

Reduces damage from Ice Attacks.

Resist Wind

Reduces damage from Wind Attacks.

Resist Dizzy

Reduces the chance of being Dizzy.

Resist Enervation

Reduces the chance of Enervation.

Resist Fear

Reduces the chance of Fear.

Resist Panic

Reduces the chance of being Panicked.

Resist Poison

Reduces the chance of being Poisoned.

Resist Rage

Reduces the chance of Rage.

Resist Silence

Reduces the chance of being Silenced.

Stat Boosts Skills

Ali Dance

The Hit rate of an attacking unit is reduced by half.

Apt Pupil

Increases user’s Critical Rate.

Sharp Student

Lowers odds of sustaining Critical Hit damage.

Auto-Rakukaja

Automatic Rakukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Sukukaja

Automatic Sukukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Tarukaja

Automatic Tarukaja at the start of a battle.

Auto-Maraku

Automatic Marakukaja at the start of a battle.

Uncategorized

Alertness

Lowers the odds of being taken by surprise.

Insta-Heal

The time needed to recover from ailments is reduced to 1 turn.