Nintendo Refuses To Refund Pokémon Sword & Shield Players For Buying Wrong DLC, Asks Them To Be “Careful” Instead

The downright odd and confusing naming convention has finally led even fans of the franchise to lose their way with Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Those are two different games for the uninitiated. Pokémon Sword is the one that will be receiving the Isle of Armor expansion later in the week. Pokémon Shield will then receive the Crown Tundra expansion later in fall. Those are game-exclusive content updates for those who need additional clarification, meaning that each expansion will only work for its single, destined game.

However, several players who actually own Pokémon Shield have been pre-purchasing the Isle of Armor expansion instead. Nintendo was naturally requested to offer a refund after players realized the error of their ways. Nintendo though has refused to refund anyone (via Nintendo Soup) who purchased the wrong DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Taking to Twitter last week, a Nintendo customer support representative asked players to be “careful” when making purchases in the future. The account also posted an image to explain how players can purchase “the correct expansion pack” from the Nintendo eShop for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The notion of a refund was never mentioned.

Pokémon Sword and Shield was released for Nintendo Switch in mid-November 2019 and sold over 6 million copies in the first week alone. By the end of December 2019, sales had crossed over 16.06 million copies sold. By the end of March 2020, the latest installments in the popular franchise had sold over 17.37 million copies worldwide. Pokémon Sword and Shield is now on the verge of crossing Diamond and Pearl, which sold over 17.67 million copies to date. Expect that milestone to be achieved in the coming quarter.

If you have just started with Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch, consider going through our extensive guide portion for help.