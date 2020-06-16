Mortal Shell PC Version Is Epic Games Store Exclusive, Here’s Why

One of the many games that’s been announced over the past few days as part of the Summer of Gaming is the Souls-like RPG Mortal Shell. However, the Mortal Shell PC version will apparently be releasing on the Epic Games Store, instead of Steam. The dev team has their reasons, though.

Much like many other small-time or indie developer studios, the team is small and fairly cash-strapped, and is often taking an enormous risk in putting out a game that might get lost amid the tons of others that are currently on Steam.

While the Epic Games Store doesn’t have as many games and is less popular, Epic also gives developers more incentive to make their games timed exclusives with money to help the game at least break even, and even ensure that it might end up profitable despite being the first effort of a small, untested studio.

Even if the Mortal Shell PC version is only going to be on the Epic Store for a year, it’s likely not as big a deal as it sounds anymore. While the store may not be looked at fondly by most people (partly due to it repeatedly snapping up crowdfunded games that had previously been promised to Steam), most gamers have moved on from their hatred of it.

Mortal Shell is, again, a Souls-like RPG. Players will take on the “shell” of a fallen warrior, each with different weapons and abilities as they try and make their way through a shattered world crawling with a variety of dangerous enemies.

While we can’t really see what the Mortal Shell PC version will be like until it actually comes out, hopefully players will put aside their dislike of the Epic Store and allow a small indie team some success. Mortal Shell will be releasing sometime this year. You can watch the game’s trailer here.