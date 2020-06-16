Indie Devs Pull Down Their Steam Games To Protest Against Valve’s BLM Silence

Where a number of companies from the games industry have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Valve Corporation has been relatively silent. That silence is being taken as a lack of support against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. Hence, several indie developers have started pulling their games from Steam in protest.

According to a report from Games Industry earlier today, developer Julian Glander has already contacted Valve to remove Art Sqool and Lovely Weather We’re Having from Steam. Ghost Time Games’ founder Gabriel Koenig confirmed that Jettomero and Test Tube Titans are being removed from the digital marketplace as well. Furthermore, developer Dan Sanderson has also requested Valve to take down First Winter from Steam. There are likely other indie developers joining the movement at the time of writing, all asking Valve to issue a statement that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement.

tonight i pulled all my games from @steam and i don't see myself publishing with them ever again. i urge other indie devs to join me pic.twitter.com/JrtmdiGOdQ — Julian Glander (@glanderco) June 12, 2020

I put in a help request to remove my paid games earlier this week as well. Steam is nothing without our games. We have the power to demand change. Dev friends, consider using your voice. Steam will not be getting any more money from me. https://t.co/yYK1ZMA0wg — Ghost Time Gab (@GhostTimeGames) June 12, 2020

To be honest, it's the very least I could do. First Winter makes no money anyway but still. It's the principle. And considering the shocking shit going on in London today, had to do something. #indiedev @GhostTimeGames pic.twitter.com/foidTRECzo — Dan Sanderson 🇪🇺 (@danthaiwang) June 13, 2020

United States has not been alone. Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month, the Black Lives Matter movement sparked multiple protests in other countries as well. Due to the situation, publishers and developers decided to delay any events, announcements, or updates as a sign of respect. Notably, Sony delayed its PlayStation 5 reveal event. CD Projekt Red likewise pushed its Cyberpunk 2077 reveal ahead as well.