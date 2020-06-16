Indie Devs Pull Down Their Steam Games To Protest Against Valve’s BLM Silence

By Saqib Mansoor

Where a number of companies from the games industry have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Valve Corporation has been relatively silent. That silence is being taken as a lack of support against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. Hence, several indie developers have started pulling their games from Steam in protest.

According to a report from Games Industry earlier today, developer Julian Glander has already contacted Valve to remove Art Sqool and Lovely Weather We’re Having from Steam. Ghost Time Games’ founder Gabriel Koenig confirmed that Jettomero and Test Tube Titans are being removed from the digital marketplace as well. Furthermore, developer Dan Sanderson has also requested Valve to take down First Winter from Steam. There are likely other indie developers joining the movement at the time of writing, all asking Valve to issue a statement that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement.

United States has not been alone. Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month, the Black Lives Matter movement sparked multiple protests in other countries as well. Due to the situation, publishers and developers decided to delay any events, announcements, or updates as a sign of respect. Notably, Sony delayed its PlayStation 5 reveal event. CD Projekt Red likewise pushed its Cyberpunk 2077 reveal ahead as well.