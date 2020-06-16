How to Fix Persona 4 Golden Crashes and Other Errors

Persona 4 Golden is available right now on Steam and even though it’s already a hit, many fans got stuck in crashes, errors and performance issues.

Many might say that Denuvo is at fault for it and “the security system must burn” but no. There are classic fixes that you can try in order to get your game ready to go. Also, those have nothing to do with security. We’ve collected a series of common issues in the game and offer a variety of fixes that apply to most games and might work for you as well.

“System Does not Meet Requirements” Error

This is one of the most common issues players are getting in Persona 4 Golden and sadly, it’s not an easy fix. The message is a “hint” that your PC will not be able to run the game. This is because the game needs DirectX11 in order to play. If your system supports it, then install it and you’re good to go. There might be performance issues that hotfixes might make better. However, if you get this message and cannot get DX11 the most possible scenario is that you won’t be able to play it.

Crash at Launch

If Persona 4 Golden crashes at launch, it might be due to your GPU not having the latest drivers. Check your respective driver hub for possible updates and launch the game again. In case that doesn’t work, close all unnecessary programs and browser windows. The last resort is to try launching the game on windowed mode.

Crash in Game

In-game crashes are a common error in Persona 4 Golden and they are mostly related to high RAM usage or a GPU error. Make sure that all your drivers are up to date, your RAM isn’t overloaded at 100% and try lowering the game’s graphics and test things out. Make sure your system runs DirectX11 and install it if possible. You can also try running the game with administrator rights and see if that helps. If all those don’t work, you can always try to verify the game’s files and restart it. A simple mishap in the installation could be causing a lot of issues.

Low FPS/Stutter

The first thing we’d recommend is turning off V-Sync. This setting is a pain for mid-range setups and you might find that turning it on results in some major FPS drops and stutters. You can test all graphics settings to find out which ones work the best for you. Always remember to check that your GPU drivers are up to date. Last but not least, you can set the FPS at a lower cap (30 is the best in those situations) and see if this helps performance.

Only Sound or No Sound in Cinematics

This is a weird issue we don’t get a lot in PC games. Many people have reported it on the Persona 4 Golden discussion board on Steam. However, there’s no real fix. One user claims that moving the game from his D: disk to C: fixed the issue. It might also work for you but it would be a miraculous act.

Given the fact that there are issues with no apparent fix right now, Atlus might already be addressing them. We’ll have to be patient and wait for more stable solutions to the problems at hand.