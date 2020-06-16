Horizon Forbidden West’s Landmarks Compared With Their Real-Life Versions

Horizon Forbidden West will see Aloy explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America as she unravels the origins of what destroyed her world. The upcoming sequel will head further down to the Pacific coast, featuring several in-game landmarks and monuments that were taken directly from real-life San Francisco.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, a user shared a collage of five such landmarks and monuments that were replicated by Guerrilla Games inside Horizon Forbidden West and how they compare with their actual versions. They include the Ferry Building, the Palace of Fine Arts, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Transamerica Pyramid, and City Hall. Since these were the ones showcased in the recent debut trailer, the final game will likely have more from the real world once players start exploring themselves.

Horizon Forbidden West was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation 5 reveal event last week. The footage teased new and multiple biomes, all of which while being gorgeous will also introduce new robotic creatures based on animals like boars, turtles, and wooly mammoths. The sequel looked absolutely stunning in every way possible and by all accounts, was one of the games shown by Sony that can be taken as a representation of what PlayStation 5 will offer.

Horizon Forbidden West remains without a release date but based on previous rumors, has been slated to launch in early 2021 for PlayStation 5. There could still be a chance for the sequel to be a launch title at the end of the year.

Horizon Forbidden West will not be the end of Aloy. Guerrilla Games has reportedly been tasked by Sony to create a complete trilogy, meaning that there will eventually be another new dawn down the road.

Elsewhere, Horizon Zero Dawn will be releasing for PC via Steam in the coming months. Provided that the port is a stellar hit, Sony and Guerrilla Games could consider dropping Horizon Forbidden West on PC as well.