Desperados 3 has gone out of its way to provide players with various cheats, so you can make the game a bit lighter for your taste. We have compiled all the Desperados 3 Cheats we could find along with instructions showing you how to activate these codes in the game.

Desperados 3 Cheat Codes

Feel a bit frustrated? Stuck at some level, you just can’t seem to beat even with all the tips provided? Or you just don’t feel like trying too hard?

Well, luckily the developers of Desperados III have provided you with some ‘alternative’ methods to make the game a little easier for you.

Activating Cheat Codes

The method to activate cheat codes is different for the three platforms.

For PC, it’s pretty straightforward; simply type ‘honorless’ at the main menu.

While on Xbox One, input the following button combination on your D-Pad while on the main menu; Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, RB.

For PS4, use the following combination on the D-Pad while on the main menu; Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right L1, R1.

All Cheat Codes (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The following are all the cheat codes you can use in Desperados III.