Amazon France Reveals Playstation 5 Price To Be 500 Euros, Launches In November

Amazon France apparently might know something that gamers don’t. The branch of the worldwide online retailer has claimed that the Playstation 5 will be launching on November 20, with a price tag of 500 euros. The Playstation 5 price hasn’t been confirmed by Playstation, however, so this should be taken with a grain of salt.

One of the biggest things that’s on everyone’s mind now that the Playstation 5 and many of its upcoming games for the next few years have been revealed is probably one of the most important: How much does it cost?

Originally, the production price of each Playstation 5 was said to be $450, meaning that they would have to be more expensive than that when released in order for Sony to turn a profit on them. This, at least, might make Amazon France’s reveal about price correct.

Another analyst had also previously said that he believed the Playstation 5 price would be $499 dollars, similarly priced to how the Xbox One was originally marketed. Considering a Playstation executive recently said that Playstation is looking at value over price, the Playstation 5 might indeed be expensive.

Not that the company is wrong to be confident. The lineup shown in the Playstation 5 reveal event, including a new Ratchet and Clank, a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, a remake of Demon’s Souls, and much more, is sure to really come through for the Playstation 5 in terms of value.

Either way, once again, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from Sony to be able to see exactly what the Playstation 5 price will be. If November 20 is actually the real release date, Sony may be intending to bank on holiday gift-shopping in order to have a strong start to the generation.

