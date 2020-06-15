Persona 4 Golden Is Already A Smashing Hit On Steam

It was barely a couple of days ago when the nearly decade-old Persona 4 Golden was stealthily dropped on PC via Steam by publisher Sega and developer Atlus. In just that brief period, and without any large-scale marketing, the game has already become a record-breaking hit on the digital platform.

According to analytics (via ResetEra) obtained from Steam Charts, Persona 4 Golden now holds the honor for the most concurrent players recorded in a non-MMO Japanese role-playing game on Steam. Final Fantasy 15 previously held the record with an all-time peak of 29,279 concurrent players. Persona 4 Golden achieved an all-time peak of 29,984 concurrent players within just two days.

It has often been touted that the west needs more Japanese role-playing games. The downright stellar reception of Persona 4 Golden on Steam can be taken as a clear indication that the western market is hungry. For that matter, the same reception should also be an eye opener for both Sega and Atlus. It proves that Atlus should consider bringing over more of its games to Steam in the future.

Persona 4 Golden was originally released for PlayStation Vita in 2012 and remained exclusive to that handheld all these years. Those who wanted to play the game had no choice but to purchase a PlayStation Vita, which was a problem in itself since the handheld was not really a popular hit. Hence, the reason that the news of a definitive version of the game landing on PC took fans of the franchise by complete surprise.

Persona 4 on PlayStation 2 has often been hailed as one of the best Japanese role-playing games of the era. Persona 4 Golden was an updated and remastered version with new content and improved visuals. As far as fans were concerned, it was a crime to not release the Golden version on either PlayStation 3 or 4.