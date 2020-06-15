Boxed Lunches in P4 Golden are a way to socialize while at school and increase your Social Links. Here we have a complete Persona 4 Golden Boxed Lunch guide on how you can make the best boxed lunch for yourself, and with it impress your peers at school.

Persona 4 Golden Boxed Lunch

The first thing to keep in mind is that boxed lunches will be available after Nanako goes to the market and fills the fridge with groceries.

After this, you can go to the kitchen and prepare yourself different kinds of boxed lunch meals.

It might take some time for you to make your boxed lunch but it will all be worth it when you go to school the next day and get more time to socialize and build up social relations with different characters.

When you complete making five boxed lunches in P4G, you will get the Cooking with Gas trophy as well.

Often Nanako will tell you when the fridge is filled again but sometimes you will have to go and check yourself. Nanako fills the fridge a couple of times each month.

Now when the fridge is filled, go near the fridge and you will get the option “Spend the evening making lunch”.

After that, each meal has a different method, and we have prepared a complete list of all the boxed lunches that you can prepare and their potential perfect methods as well.

To get the most out of a boxed lunch, you need to prepare it perfectly. Below are essential requirements to prepare perfect boxed lunch for every type of meal.

Broiled Fish : Wrap it tightly

: Wrap it tightly California Rolls : Mix and cool simultaneously

: Mix and cool simultaneously Carrot & Burdock Root Kinpira : Add soy sauce and mirin

: Add soy sauce and mirin Chakin Sushi : Thinned eggs

: Thinned eggs Cream Stew : Dump in all the cold milk

: Dump in all the cold milk Croquettes Curry : High Simmer

: High Simmer Daigaku-Imo : Deep Fry Them

: Deep Fry Them Fried Chicken : Potato starch

: Potato starch Ginger Pork : Score it with a knife

: Score it with a knife Grilled Fish : Strong heat but from far away

: Strong heat but from far away Gyoza : Olive oil

: Olive oil Hamburgers : Cut a hole and look for juice

: Cut a hole and look for juice Kakuni : Mirin, sugar & sake

: Mirin, sugar & sake Marinated Spinach : Strain it

: Strain it Meat Stew : Simmer with a dropped lid

: Simmer with a dropped lid Mentaiko Pasta : Mayonnaise

: Mayonnaise Oden : Keep on a low flame and don’t boil

: Keep on a low flame and don’t boil Potato Salad : Smash while still hot

: Smash while still hot Pudding : Vanilla extract

: Vanilla extract Sweet & Sour Pork : Potato starch

: Potato starch Tonkatsu : Flour, egg, then panko

: Flour, egg, then panko Vichyssoise : Add lots of milk

: Add lots of milk Yakiniku Bento: Use soy sauce

These are all the boxed lunch meals and their perfect methods for preparation in the P4 Golden.