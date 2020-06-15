Multiple Xbox Series Consoles Back On The Table After Microsoft Trademark

Microsoft has filed a trademark for the “Xbox Series” name, rekindling the fire for multiple consoles. It makes sense for the company to be looking at more editions of the standard Series X. Especially now that Sony has also announced the existence of multiple Playstation consoles. Is Lockhart a possibility once more?

Over the past year, rumors wanted Microsoft to be working at more than one consoles for the Xbox Series line. We didn’t know the name by that time, the codename “Lockhart” for one of those machines circle the internet though. According to the news back in 2019, Lockhart would be a cheaper, less powerful console filling the gap between Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

Coincidentally, One of the Microsoft’s representatives confirmed that ‘Xbox Series X’ indeed is a series name and not a single console name.

Although Microsoft has been secretive about the project if it really exists. However, why would Microsoft settle for only one console? Xbox One became increasingly versatile with the addition of its diskless edition as well as Xbox One X. We might be looking at merely a diskless edition of the basic console or indeed a budget version with lower specs.

If Xbox Series S, or better known as Lockhart, ever existed then the recently filed trademark confirms its existence. Last June, reports wanted Microsoft to be shelving Lockhart due to poor developer feedback. The trademark doesn’t include any further information about the Xbox Series. However, it does confirm the previous “multiple console” statements.

For what it’s worth, it might not be long before we know for sure. Microsoft has an event set for Xbox Series X in July. After the pressure put upon the company due to Sony’s incredibly successful presentation for Playstation 5, we hope that the news for Series X and its possible variants are big. As for a release date for the Series X, the company expects the console to release later this year. Somewhere around November-December seems like a plausible scenario.

Source: WindowsCentral