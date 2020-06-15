Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.421 Is Live, 7 New Achievements

Forza Horizon 4 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.421. This patch is available on PC and Xbox One. You will see that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.421 includes 7 new achievements worth 200GS as a part of Microsoft’s giving campaign. Something else in this patch is that they fixed an issue with the tail light illumination on the Toyota Supra 2.0 GT. Below you will find the complete list of all Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.421 patch notes.

New Achievements: This update includes 7 new Achievements worth 200GS as a part of Microsoft’s giving campaign.

Showcase Remix – Morning Rush: Crowded, noisy stations. Cold winds and bad coffee. Grumpy commuters packed into a standing-room-only metal tube for HOURS on end. With all of this in Forza Horizon 4, why would you take the train anywhere? Instead, give Isha's Taxis a call. We'll come right to your door, and we'll get you where you need to go faster than ANY train. Don't believe us? We'll prove it!

Fixed an issue with the tail light illumination on the Toyota Supra 2.0 GT. Various Stability Improvements.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that with Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.415, the developers added a Promo Quickshot button, which allows you to add cars to your promo collection much faster. They also challenged you to drive the Warthog in an autumnal rainstorm, fixed an Issue with players being unable switch Star Card flairs, and more.

I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.