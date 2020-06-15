Is Demon’s Souls Remake Coming To PC?

Last week, Sony hosted one of its best reveal events, showcasing Playstation 5 and some of its upcoming games. One of the biggest surprises among the cast of titles is a remake for Demon’s Souls. The trailer made it clear the game will be a PS5 exclusive. However, we can’t help but wonder. Will Demon’s Souls Remake also release on PC in the future?

Demon’s Souls Remake PC

After 1 minute and 30 seconds of pure awesomeness with the Demon’s Souls Remake trailer, we get the “Playstation Exclusive” quote, deeming a PC edition only speculation. This speculation though isn’t that far from reality. Most of the games shown in the Playstation 5 reveal event are indeed PS5 exclusives. Some of those games though are supposedly timed exclusives. This means that they might see a PC release a few months after their initial release.

Should there be a PC version of Demon’s Souls Remake though? The original title was a PlayStation exclusive so it only makes sense for the remaster to be too. Much like Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls too was one of the titles that defined Sony’s consoles. If we could make a bet, we’d say that the game won’t see the day of release on PC.

Even if it does though, it won’t be anytime soon. Most timed Playstation exclusives stay that way for a year. This means that even if a Demon’s Souls Remake for PC is at works it will be available at around 1 to 1 and a half years from now. The numbers don’t look that good.

Even without a PC version though, Demon’s Souls Remake will be a hit. Bloodborne was a console seller for Playstation 4, so it makes sense for a souls-borne title to open up the library for PS5 too. JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games will announce more information about the game in the next months. Stay tuned for further updates.