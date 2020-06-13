Marvel’s Avengers Teases Kamala Khan And Captain Marvel In Zoom Backgrounds

Crystal Dynamics has unveiled two new Zoom backgrounds for players to use that tie into their upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. The two backgrounds give us a good hint at Kamala Khan’s personality, along with a look at what Captain Marvel will look like in the game when it comes out.

Kamala Khan in the Marvel comics is a complete Avengers fangirl, and Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, is one of her biggest idols (to the point that her superhero costume is based on her, and her superhero name is Miss Marvel).

We get to see all of this showcased in the backgrounds, which include a huge amount of in-universe Avengers memorabilia and more than a few bits of Captain Marvel merch, including posters and a gag crossing sign.

Kamala will be one of the multiple different Avengers heroes that we’ll be able to play in the Marvel’s Avengers game, alongside the classic Avengers like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and apparently Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel’s own look seems to be heavily based on her Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, along with her supersuit and Avengers: Endgame hairstyle. We haven’t actually seen her in action at the moment, as the game has focused on the core Avengers, but hopefully that will change soon.

Considering Crystal Dynamics is actually planning for more of an info-dump later this month, that point, along with the possibility of more Avengers characters being shown off in the game, might not be too far away.

But, in the meantime, with E3 absent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it relies on each publisher to really be able to make their own conferences to show what they’re working on this year. In the meantime, you can find the two Zoom backgrounds from Marvel’s Avengers on the game’s official Twitter. The game will be coming out September 4 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.