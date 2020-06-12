Spider-Man: Miles Morales Looks To Be A Standalone Expansion For PS5, Not Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will see Insomniac Games officially return with next-generation web-slinging action on PlayStation 5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games made the announcement earlier today during the PlayStation 5 reveal event with a teaser trailer that showed Miles Morales swinging from building to building, and using his comic-accurate abilities like venom strikes and stealth camouflage. The footage also confirmed a dynamic weather system that was missing from the original game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be releasing for PlayStation 5 around the holiday season at the end of the year, meaning that the game could possibly serve as a launch title. Insomniac Games was strongly speculated to be working on a next-generation sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 original for the past couple of years. However, is Spider-Man: Miles Morales the Spider-Man 2 follow-up that everyone has been expecting for PlayStation 5 all these years?

According to former Kotaku and current Bloomberg editor Jason Schreier, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone expansion that will connect the storylines of both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. He teased that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which was a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and which featured a different protagonist from the usual Nathan Drake. Here, Morales is that different protagonist taking over from the previous Peter Parker.

Schreier also tweeted before the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales that Insomniac Games will be releasing something else before Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 featured Morales as a playable character who got bit by a radioactive spider in the end. Hence, setting up a premise for a potential sequel. For those unaware, Morales became Spider-Man following the death of Parker in Ultimate Marvel, a separate comic book series that delved into an alternate timeline.