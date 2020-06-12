Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Shows The Power Of PS5 SSD

Insomniac Games will be bringing back the classic Ratchet & Clank franchise on PlayStation 5 with a new installment called Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games made the announcement earlier today during the PlayStation 5 reveal event with a teaser trailer that showed Ratchet and Clank transporting through multiple dimensions one after the other.

Ratchet can enter rifts to instantly pull entire levels and worlds within a second, which will not only be a core gameplay mechanic of the new game but also a reminder of how Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes advantage of the powerful solid state drive housed by PlayStation 5. Clank, on the other hand, has received ray-traced reflections for a next-generation interdimensional adventure.

Among several features like being able to ride a variety of creatures and using a variety of new weapons, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will also feature a new mysterious female Lombax. She wields her own hammer with a bionic arm and looks to be playable as a replacement of Ratchet after he and Clank get separated between dimensions.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remains without a release date but is presumed to be landing on PlayStation 5 somewhere in 2021. Whether the next-generation installment will release for PlayStation 4 as well remains to be seen.

Sony previously stated that all upcoming first-party offerings will be exclusive to the new console as a way to sustain the expensive, next-generation ecosystem. That being said, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be a “PlayStation-exclusive” offering, as noted at the end of the teaser trailer, which could suggest a cross-generation release. Insomniac Games has promised to drop more details soon.