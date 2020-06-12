You will need Electricity to power most of the structures in Satisfactory and as you progress through the game, you will require more power to increase your electric supply connections. This guide will show you How to Get Power in Satisfactory and cover all the details about power generation and the transmission of electricity from the early levels to the end game missions.

How to Get Power in Satisfactory

In the very beginning, the HUB has a simple biomass generator, The Biomass Burner, to produce electricity in Satisfactory. As you progress through the game and upgrade the generator, you will get another one too.

The main sources of fuel for this generator are leaves, wood, biomass and biofuel. Hence you must keep gathering more and more leaves and wood as you make your way through the game.

As you progress in the game, you will be able to build standalone Biomass generators which will increase your power production and effective ways of supplying electricity i.e using Coal.

There are several types of generators that you can build for producing electricity in Satisfactory.

They all differ on the basis of power output and fuel type. There are Biomass Burner, Coal Generator, Fuel Generator, Geo-Thermal Generator and Nuclear Power Plant.

The fuel consumption also varies according to the generation of power versus consumption. If a coal generator is producing 80MW but only 40MW is being consumed by the buildings, the fuel will last twice as long.

Electricity Transmission

You need to plan the power transmission very smartly. When you build new objects and extend the electricity network, you might face problems in supplying the power to buildings.

Initially, the pylons can only hold 4 cables. You will be able to connect two objects most of the times, while leaving the other two for connection to the main network and the next pylon.

You must hence, always build more pylons than you need, so that you don’t have to waste time searching for the free pylons.