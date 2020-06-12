Gods And Monsters Leak Actually Uploaded To Stadia With Screenshots, Gameplay

Apparently someone at Ubisoft made something of an oopsy recently, which has resulted in an unintentional Gods and Monsters leak where a very early dev build of the game was uploaded to Stadia. Someone took notice and was able to take some screenshots and gameplay video, which are now online.

While the person that played the game and took the pictures and video wasn’t apparently very impressed with them, it’s clear both from the gameplay footage and the screenshots they posted that this is a very early version of the game.

At least one other bit of gameplay, from Twitter user Eddie Gomes, also apparently got to take a look at the game for a brief time, and posted a 30-second clip to Twitter of him jumping off a cliff and dying. It did, however, allow us to get a better look at the game.

What we can see from the Gods and Monsters leak appears to be something that’s similar to a mix of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, being a wide open adventure game with puzzles and platforming mixed with Greek mythology.

Even the game’s climbing system is similar to Breath of the Wild, even including a circular grip meter that appears whenever you’re holding onto the side of a cliff. Then again, Ubisoft has previously said that’s what the game basically will be.

As for how the game got leaked onto Stadia, Ubisoft explained in an earnings call earlier this year that it uses Stadia as a platform in order to send test builds out to play-testers and developers, which likely means that the Gods and Monsters leak likely really was some sort of errant button-press that made it viewable and downloadable to the public.

We still have no idea of when Gods and Monsters will actually release in the future, but it’s looking to be a long way off considering the state of the current build.