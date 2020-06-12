Deathloop And Ghostwire Tokyo May Be Playstation 5 Timed Exclusives

Playstation has finally unveiled the Playstation 5 along with a huge number of games for it, and people are already speculating over the various titles we’ll be seeing. Among the many games that we got, rumors are already circulating about Arkane Studios’s Deathloop and Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo being Playstation 5 timed exclusives.

We already got introduced to both Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo during Bethesda’s E3 show last year at E3 2019, but at the Playstation 5 presentation we actually got a good idea of what each game was about, along with a significant amount of gameplay for each.

Deathloop takes place on a private island where the player is being hunted by a huge number of assassins, and must take out their eight leaders (and their highly-skilled protector) before midnight. Ghostwire appears to be a game about banishing evil spirits from Tokyo.

While the two games being Playstation 5 timed exclusives hasn’t been officially confirmed, it did come off of Geoff Keighley’s Twitter so there may be a kernel of truth to it after all. We’ll just have to wait until the games actually get release dates, since those weren’t part of the trailers.

None of the games actually had release dates, all only having various release windows ranging from the holiday season of this year (likely being launch titles for the console) to 2022. We’ll likely be getting more release dates closer to the console’s actual release, at least in terms of its launch games.

Regardless of whether or not Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo actually are Playstation 5 timed exclusives however, all of the games shown at the presentation look very solid and there’s no telling what Playstation will be revealing in the coming months.

The Playstation 5 still looks to be on track for a holiday release this year, though we still don’t have an exact date or what the price will be in the meantime.