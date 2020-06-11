World War Z Update 1.18 Released, Rendering Issues Fixed

A brand new patch went live for World War Z on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With World War Z Update 1.18, you will find that this is quite a small patch as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Take note that the developers fixed some important rendering issues in the game, as well as a number of crashes on the Marseille maps that released with the Game of the Year Edition. Below you will find the complete list of all World War Z Update 1.18 patch notes.

Resolved some rendering issues.

Fixed a number of crashes on the Marseille maps.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Update 1.17 was quite a big patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 was around 13.5 GB. Some things that stood out is that they fixed an issue that made several unique weapon variants free for everyone, they fixed an issue with Auto Turret placement that was launching players up in the air, and they fixed black render artifacts appearing on dark levels.

In other news, Saber Interactive announced that they are already working on the development of the World War Z Switch version, its post-apocalyptic action video game, although they have not yet provided details on when it could be available on the platform of the parents of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Do you want more deets regarding the Game of the Year Edition and Marseille DLC? Make sure you read this article! I remind you that Saber Interactive and Mad Dog Games’ World War Z released on Apr 16, 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.