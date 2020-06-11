If you are a beginner and are just starting out in Satisfactory, there is a chance that your performance might not be quite as ‘satisfactory’ as you’d want it to be (see what I did there?). But there is no need to worry because, with these Satisfactory Beginner Tips and Tricks, we will help you get your bearings set right at this game.
Satisfactory Beginner Tips and Tricks
If you follow these tips and tricks, you will be drastically better at the game and running your factory as efficiently as possible.
- Be patient. There is no need to rush. If you rush through to make quick progress you won’t be able to understand the game mechanics so take your time to learn the production processes.
- Reach new heights. Use the option to build vertically more often and keep building. You have the option to go as high as 800m and as low as 200m.
- There is an endless pit on the map edges and random places in the middle, it is known as the void.
- You have to be careful of the wild animals that run towards you to attack.
- Pale berries and nets can heal you up and there are a lot of these present in the map.
- The bottlenecks are known as belts and pipes.
- There is a rating from 60 to 780 items per minute for belts. It starts from 60 then 120, 270, 480 and then 780 is the max rating.
- In the same way, pipes have a flow rate. The maximum in the game is 300m^3 per minute.
- Keep in mind that gravity works in the game just as in real life. A water extractor can only push water to a 10m height.
- You can increase this height by using pumps. 20 meters can be added to the head lift using a pump. Headlift is the vertical distance that a liquid will cover using a machine.
- If you have to push water downhill, headlift does not matter.
- Your electric generators need fuel. Leaves and woods can be used as fuel, so gather as much as you can.
- Products based on iron, copper and stone are always a better idea.
- If you want automatic mines along with production structures, you will need to research first. This helps you upgrade your factory.
- You have to use a manifold system to construct chains of machinery as it is the most efficient way. Manifold uses splitters, mergers, or sometimes even pipe junctions. You would use belts to branch off the series and after a while, the system will be 100% efficient. This is the overflow system as every machine has to fill its internal storage.
- Excess resources can be siphoned off to other production chains or Awesome sinks by using the Overflow splitter mode. You can find this mode in Smart and programmable splitters.
- A traditional balancer can also be used to balance your factories but it is not easy to expand and you have to figure out the balance ratio.
- Try to locate crash sites as well as power slugs because exploration is significant.
- You get a hard drive from the crash site and these drives give you alternate recipes after research.
- You can overclock your buildings using power slugs by processing them into power shards.
- Staring over is not a bad idea. Dismantle and start over