Riot Games’s Newest League Of Legends Rework Is Doctor Mundo

If you play League of Legends, you might have noticed that over the past few months Riot Games has been reworking a number of characters in the game such as Fiddlesticks and Volibear. Now, the studio has announced the next League of Legends rework, in the form of Dr. Mundo.

Doctor Mundo is a purple mutant scientist that haunts the alleys of Zaun, kidnapping people off the street to use in twisted experiments that seem to have no real purpose other than causing pain and suffering. To top it all off, he’s not even really a doctor.

Despite his cartoonish look, Mundo is apparently a force to be reckoned with in the game, being able to dish out a lot of damage with his cleavers and being able to take a lot of it in turn. However, the League of Legends rework he’s going through isn’t just about his gameplay.

Much like Fiddlesticks and Volibear, Doctor Mundo is an artifact of League’s early days, with clunky visuals and a model that doesn’t fit in with the rest of the champion roster. This, along with making his gameplay more varied than “Throw cleaver” are key parts of Riot’s rework efforts for him.

Considering his background lore, we may end up seeing another example of the silly being made dramatic. Fiddlesticks, for instance, went from a goofy cackling scarecrow into a horrific demon monstrosity, with a wide array of creepy new taunts to match.

While we don’t know exactly how the Doctor Mundo League of Legends rework will go yet since it’s still in the early stages, Riot does at least have some angles of his lore down, such as making it more obvious that Mundo is not actually a doctor and is more some kind of deranged lunatic that only thinks he’s a doctor.

Either way, we’ll have to wait until 2021 to see how it comes out, but considering how Riot has changed Fiddlesticks and Volibear around, to say nothing of other characters in the past, it’s likely Doctor Mundo will end up being just as good.