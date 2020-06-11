Overwatch 2 Release Will Probably Full Price Retail, Says Listing

A recent crop-up of game listings on GameStop’s German website have apparently hinted that the Overwatch 2 release will be a full-price retail game. Despite this apparent announcement however, there’s still no indication of when the game will actually be released, though some think it will be out by year’s end.

Overwatch 2 promises to be a lot bigger than the previous game, with more characters, more maps and locations to go to, and even a story mode, which will take players through the process of rebuilding Overwatch as a second global war against Omnic robots breaks out.

Players will be able to embark on this story mode in four-player cooperative missions alongside the normal six-on-six multiplayer matches that the game first became known for when Overwatch released back in 2016. Hopefully, Blizzard can make this new game just as much of a success.

When it comes to the consoles, according to the German GameStop listings, the Overwatch 2 release will be on current-generation consoles, meaning the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. So far, nothing has been said about ports to the next generation, if they’re happening.

What makes it even more interesting is that apparently players will be able to cross over between the original Overwatch and Overwatch 2, with Overwatch 2 supporting all of the original’s characters and modes to allow players to hop between them.

Hopefully this is only a case of GameStop jumping the gun and Blizzard will have more concrete information for us later. While BlizzCon isn’t happening this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully they’ll figure out some way to get Overwatch 2 release information to us.

So, while it might be that Overwatch 2 ends up being a full-priced retail release (which considering its expansion from the original game would not be a surprise), hopefully it will end up being just as popular as the original game.