Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.19 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.19 has a download and install size of around 280 MB on PS4. The developers fixed some rare issues with the Downburst Augment in Towers of Time, they fixed a rare Audio related game freezing issue, and more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.19.

General Gameplay Adjustment: Move list corrections.

Move list corrections. General Gameplay Adjustment: Fixed a rare Audio related game freezing issue.

Fixed a rare Audio related game freezing issue. General Gameplay Adjustment: Fixed some issues with certain attacks using the incorrect Augment Elemental Type.

Fixed some issues with certain attacks using the incorrect Augment Elemental Type. General Gameplay Adjustment: Adjusted some overlapping text Menus regarding Augments.

Adjusted some overlapping text Menus regarding Augments. Kombat League / Online: “Find Next Opponent” is once again the first option at the end of a Ranked set and no longer requires a confirmation.

“Find Next Opponent” is once again the first option at the end of a Ranked set and no longer requires a confirmation. Towers of Time: Fixed some rare issues with the Downburst Augment.

Fixed some rare issues with the Downburst Augment. Towers of Time: Missing Towers of Time for some players should be now be working correctly thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch.

Missing Towers of Time for some players should be now be working correctly thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch. Towers of Time: Optimized performance in Towers of Time.

Optimized performance in Towers of Time. Stage Specific Adjustments: Kronika’s Keep – Adjusted how some special moves interact with an opponent hit by the Time Orb Background Interaction.

Kronika’s Keep – Adjusted how some special moves interact with an opponent hit by the Time Orb Background Interaction. Character Specific Adjustment: D’Vorah – Bombardier Beetle & Bombardier Beetle Amplify can now only be parried by low projectile parries.

D’Vorah – Bombardier Beetle & Bombardier Beetle Amplify can now only be parried by low projectile parries. Character Specific Adjustment: Erron Black – The first 3 hits of Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) no longer allow for Breakaway

Erron Black – The first 3 hits of Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) no longer allow for Breakaway thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch.

Character Specific Adjustment: Kabal – Fixed an issue with Buzzsaws playing an incorrect animation when hitting an opponent.

Kabal – Fixed an issue with Buzzsaws playing an incorrect animation when hitting an opponent. Character Specific Adjustment: Kitana – Fixed a rare issue that could result in the Armor from Augment Kahnt Touch This to remain active after certain circumstances.

Kitana – Fixed a rare issue that could result in the Armor from Augment Kahnt Touch This to remain active after certain circumstances. Character Specific Adjustment: Kotal Kahn – Adjusted Totem buffs values when there are 2 or more stacks of Totems on screen.

Kotal Kahn – Adjusted Totem buffs values when there are 2 or more stacks of Totems on screen. Character Specific Adjustment: Kotal Kahn – The first hit of Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) no longer allows for Breakaway.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.18, you will find that the download and install size on PlayStation 4 was around 12 GB, but an extra 7.4 GB was needed for the new Aftermath DLC. The developers also made various gameplay adjustments, they added new Krypt Events, and much more.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.19 patch notes. I remind you that NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and PC.