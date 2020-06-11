Insomniac’s First PS5 Game Reportedly Not Spider-Man 2

For the past couple of years, Insomniac Games has been strongly speculated to be working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. The next-generation sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 original has even been said to be launching around the holiday season in 2021. While that may still prove to be credible, Insomniac Games has now been reported to be working on something else to debut on PlayStation 5 before the web-crawler.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, former Kotaku and current Bloomberg editor Jason Schreier teased in a now-deleted tweet that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (or whatever the sequel gets called in the end) will not be the first offering from Insomniac Games on PlayStation 5. The developer will be releasing something else instead, presumed to be coinciding with the PlayStation 5 launch later in the year.

New Insomniac game coming first before Spidey 2 👀 https://t.co/79SJc71dfA — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 11, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Insomniac Games last year for a reported ¥24,895 million (or about $229 million) as a wholly-owned subsidiary under the official PlayStation umbrella. Since then the California-based studio has been spotted to be hiring for a new project that has sometimes been rumored to be other than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There have been rumors around Sunset Overdrive 2 but most recently, noise has been made over a new Resistance as well. However, the mood right now is that Insomniac Games will push a new Ratchet and Clank installment on PlayStation 5 before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Remember that the recently delayed PlayStation 5 digital event will be taking place in a few hours. Many expect Sony to not only showcase the console but also confirm the price. The former is most likely to happen. The latter though remains to be seen. Such events are not normally how Sony likes to reveal pricing.

Insomniac Games is one of many first-party studios expected to be taking part, including Sony Santa Monica. A new Resistance, Ratchet and Clank, or even Spider-Man 2 for that matter; expect the developer to announce the game tonight.