In this Destiny 2 guide, we will explain how you can obtain Twisted Energy resource, and how you can use it to unlock the newly introduced Umbral Engrams. Twisted Energy is a new seasonal currency and we will explain How to Get Twisted Energy in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals.

Along with the new engrams and dungeons, players will also get to decrypt Umbral Engrams via two new machines our old pal The Drifter has built.

How to Get Twisted Energy in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals

There are a couple of different ways to get your hands on the Twisted energy. One way is to complete weekly seasonal bounties and the other is by leveling up the Season pass.

Two weekly bounties are available at the Prismatic Recaster. Completing one bounty rewards you with a total of 500 Twisted Energy, which is exactly the amount needed to level up the machine once.

Use your other characters to collect a total of 3,000 Twisted Energy per week. The other way to obtain twisted energy is to level up your season 2 pass.

You will get a total of 1,500 twisted energy from the pass. It is not a good option to farm the energy, but still, it is a way.

We recommend choosing the bounty method as you can earn up to 3k energy. The bounties are easy to complete and will be available every week.

Once you have obtained the Twisted Energy, go back to The Drifter and inspect the Prismatic Recaster.

You will then be able to deposit your Twisted Energy into the machine to level it up. You will be able to select your upgrade choice through the Gifts of Light and Dark tab