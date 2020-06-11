Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.12.6.7679 Is Out, Additions And Fixes

A brand new update has been released for Battlestate Games’ Escape From Tarkov. Take note that this update is now available on PC. Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.12.6.7679 has quite a few important bug fixes, fixes related to binaural audio, more translations, and some additions. Something else is that they added prioritization of items for crafting and building in the hideout. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.12.6.7679.

Added: Dogtags taken from PMCs should now have “found in raid status”. This status can be lost the same way as it is for other items.

Prioritization of items for crafting and building in the hideout. Items without the "found in raid" status are used first, while items with the "found in raid" status will be used later.

Fixed: One of the bugs causing FPS drop on interface screens.

Fixed: Sharpness change of shadow cascades, now the transition between different shadow rendering quality is smoother.

Fixed: One of the spawn bugs, when some AIs on the location could be invisible to the player.

Fixed: One of the bugs causing grenades explosion without sound and effects.

Fixed: Flea market interface bug when an infinite loading indicator appeared on top of the menu thanks to this Escape From Tarkov update.

Fixed: Bug displaying blood drops effect on the screen if there is a character nearby that takes damage from barbed wire.

Fixed: Bug of taking damage from a barrel with fire if it is hit by another player.

Fixed: Bug with saving the scroll bar position when switching between merchants.

Fixed: Bug when the last outdated item wouldn't disappear after error.

Fixed: Spamming error when extracting through car after grenade explosion.

Fixed: Error 1508 when adding an offer to the flea market with items added in 12.6 patch.

Fixed: Error.Collider.ContainsPoint.GetVolumeByPosition (or .isolatedVolumes).

Fixed: Error during creation of character EXCEPTION: System.InvalidOperationException: Sequence contains no matching element.

Fixed: Some errors while loading after raid end.

Fixed: Various minor errors and issues.

In other news, Battlestate Games has announced a new record for active players playing in its survival shooter Escape from Tarkov. They have surpassed the figure of 200,000 simultaneous users despite the fact that the game is in the closed beta phase. The developers also announced that they banned more than 5000 cheaters in the last 4 days and they also added packet encryption.

Here you will find the complete list of all Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.12.6.7679 patch notes. I remind you that Battlestate Games’ Escape From Tarkov was released as a closed alpha title on Aug 4, 2016 and as a closed beta in Jul 2017.