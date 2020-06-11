Death Stranding PC Requirements Confirm What You Need For 1080p/60FPS

Death Stranding will be officially landing on PC in about a month, nearly eight months after releasing for PlayStation 4 last year. While players were capped at 30 frames per second, even on PlayStation 4 Pro, the upcoming port will finally open the much-needed gateways to 60 frames per second.

Kojima Productions has unveiled two sets of recommended specifications at 1080p where one caters 30 frames per second and the other 60 frames per second. The difference is not that much and considering that Death Stranding was originally a PlayStation 4 offering, even the highest set of recommended specifications should not be that steep for most PC players out there.

Recommended For 1080p/30FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended For 1080p/60FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

In case there are players out there who are still trapped in 720p, Kojima Productions has also unveiled a set of recommended specifications for the lower resolution. However, playing Death Stranding at 720p will net only 30 frames per second. This should not be confused as an equivalent for the PlayStation 4 version because Death Stranding at 720p with 30 frames per second will actually be inferior and a major downgrade.

Recommended For 720p/30FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Note that Death Stranding will be using the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper technology on PC as a safeguard against the menace of piracy. The digital rights management scheme was confirmed a few months back and will surely have players frowning. Furthermore, Death Stranding on Steam will feature partial controller support on PC, meaning that some parts of the game will require the use of keyboards or mice. Full support would have allowed players to sit back on their couches and play through the entirety of Death Stranding with a controller.

Death Stranding will officially release via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14, 2020.