Valorant’s Surrender Feature “Still Being Tested”

Valorant has officially been around for barely a week but players are already requesting Riot Games to add a surrender feature. Much like League of Legends, the player-base wants a way to quickly throw in the towel instead of enduring an entire match that has been deemed lost at the very start.

Earlier today, a data miner was able to discover a surrender feature within the game logs of Valorant. Following the discovery, executive producer Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon confirmed that the feature remains in testing and that the player-base will have to wait further. She noted that there are certain complexities tied up with the surrender feature and hence, Riot Games needs more time.

Nice find! Not live in this patch, though. It’s a complex feature and it’s still being tested. ❤️ — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) June 9, 2020

Based on the data-mined files, players will only be able to initiate a surrender vote in Valorant from round eight onwards. The surrender vote will also need to be queued first before activating in the next available round. Riot Games is additionally making sure that players will not be able to spam the surrender feature in every single round as each team will only be able to concede once per half. However, considering that the feature remains in testing, the aforementioned rules will always be subject to change.

Following months of closed beta, Valorant officially released on PC earlier in the monthj. The release was not worldwide though and not the same for certain regions. “For regions like Vietnam, we won’t be able to launch just yet, and for regions like India and the Middle East, we have future plans for you but for now will be mapping you to the SEA and EU servers, respectively,” explained the developer last month.

Valorant was announced with the promise of 128-tick servers and a global spread of data centers to ensure low latencies, something crucial for competitive first-person shooters. Due to the limited launch, the game still offers high latencies, or at least the same latencies as players currently get in League of Legends.