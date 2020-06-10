inXile Entertainment Teases The Bard’s Tale Switch Port On Twitter

Developer inXile Entertainment has recently posted an image on Twitter hinting that there would be a The Bard’s Tale Switch port. The game is already available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, but a Switch port of the game would actually be new. No other information has been released yet.

The Bard’s Tale, of which there are now four different games, is a dungeon crawling RPG series where players must overcome a variety of evil foes to save the realm again and again. Alongside them is their faithful bard, who helps to sing of their accomplishments.

The Bard’s Tale 4 was successfully Kickstarted back in 2015 and released in 2018, getting a number of highly positive reviews. Now it’s time to spread the game’s success to the Nintendo Switch, if what inXile posted on their Twitter is true.

The picture doesn’t say much, mainly being a scene of a medieval tavern, but there’s an Xbox One controller in the foreground alongside a pair of Nintendo Switch JoyCons, which basically all but confirms the studio’s intensions for a The Bard’s Tale Switch port.

The Bard’s Tale being ported to the Switch is only the most recent of the third-party games that have come to the console since its release, and hopefully, given the stunning environments of the game, the Switch will be able to handle it without too much of a graphical downgrade.

Since inXile Entertainment is also behind the past two Wasteland games, alongside Torment: Tides of Numenara, all of them well-regarded games in their own right, we can only hope that the The Bard’s Tale Switch port will be just as good as the versions of the game on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.

Either way, we’ll have to wait for further information on how The Bard’s Tale fits onto the Switch, and when it will be coming to the console to begin with.