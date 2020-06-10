In this new Season of Arrivals of Destiny 2, you will be working with Drifter and Eris to discover new ways to use Darkness as a weapon. One of the additions is the Trace Override, and in this guide, we will explain How to unlock Trace Override in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals.

How to unlock Trace Override in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals

In Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals, Trace Override is required to get access to the best engrams. Engrams are required for the Prismatic Recaster.

To unlock Trace Override, you need to unlock Umbral Research Level 7. This can be reached by completing the bounties from the Prismatic Recaster.

The more bounties you complete and turn in, the more rewards you will receive and the faster you will rank up towards your goal of unlocking Trace Override.

After obtaining level 7 Umbral Research, you will need 5 legendary shards to unlock the Trace Override. After you unlock it, it will give you access to improved and high-end engrams.

You will have access to the Improved Armor focusing engrams available at the Prismatic Recaster. These are on the bottom of the Umbral Focusing screen.

But keep in mind that every player is limited to a certain time on the Override each week. So make sure you choose the engrams you need for your gear.

To gain access to the Improved Armor focusing engrams, you will also need to unlock it on the Season of Arrivals pass, and the first one becomes available to you at level 72.

Once you gain access to the engram you will be able to choose the primary stat of the armor you want to pull from the engram and gain the full benefits of the Trace Override.