Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals is out, and with it a bunch of new loot that you can use to kit out your guardian. In this Destiny 2 Umbral Engrams guide we will be showing you how you can get your hands on the Umbral Decoder, and start unlocking some sick new gear.

How to Get Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals

With the new season here, and people going crazy about getting all the new gear for themselves, it’s about time you shifted your attention to acquiring some new gear as well, and our guide should help you get right up to speed!

Currently, there are several ways you can go ahead and grab yourself some Umbral Engrams.

Just Like Any Other Engram

Play the game as you normally would, you might get the unique Umbral Engram by simply killing a normal mob, or by doing a public event.

People have even gotten them from most activities that would otherwise drop normal purple engrams; such as doing Strikes, Nightfall, and even Crucible matches.

Level up your Season Pass

You’ll find that you can earn a bunch of these by simply going through the Season Pass and leveling up your Seed of Silver Wings Artifact.

Since you’ll be doing simply any other activity to get yourself there, you’ll even get them from normal activities as we mentioned before. So, grind away!

Prismatic Recaster

Leveling up the Prismatic Recaster using Twisted Energy is going to give you an Umbral Engram, you can also give these engrams extra perks by using the upgraded Prismatic Recaster.

Now that you know all there is to know regarding these new engrams, it’s time for you to jump into the game and simply start enjoying what the new season has brought with itself!

Play, cash in on those bounties, level up your pass, win those crucibles, and get to the top!