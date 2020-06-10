The Trinity Ghoul Exotic Bow now has a catalyst to further enhance the performance of the bow. With our guide, we will be showing you How to Get Trinity Ghoul Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals.

Getting the Trinity Ghoul Catalyst in Season of Arrivals is rather simple, so let’s get right into it.

The Catalyst for The Trinity Ghoul is very easily discoverable in the open world. You can actually get it pretty easily by doing activities, that you would’ve ended up doing anyway.

Complete a Strike

The best chances you have of getting the catalyst, are from completing various strikes. Keep grinding a few of these, and you’ll eventually come across it.

Gambit Matches

Players have received the catalyst by simply playing Gambit matches as well. We suppose, there are probably other activities that reward you with the catalyst.

But these two methods we have mentioned are currently the ones that have been confirmed to work.

The Catalyst’s Mission

Once you equip the Catalyst onto your bow, you will be immediately tasked to kill off 400 enemies with it. Know that the Lightning Rod talent is going to immensely help you in achieving these kills as fast as possible.

Land the final blow precisely in order to deal damage to enemies within an Area of Effect.

Cluster up as many enemies as you can, clear them out, and repeat the process until you hit 400.

The Upgraded Trinity Ghoul

After you’re done with the Catalyst’s mission, you will receive a masterwork boost to your stats, along with your Lightning Rod ability becoming universal for all Arc weapons equipped on you.