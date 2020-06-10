With the release of Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2, fans of the series have a significant amount of new content available to sink their teeth in. In this guide, we will tell you exactly what you need to do in order to unlock the Forerunner Title in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals.

How to Get the Forerunner Title in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals

For this specific Forerunner Title in Season of Arrivals, the following are the required triumphs

Contact Heavy Hitter

Now first you will have to face and defeat all these heavy hitter bosses in the Contact public event and after that also need to activate the Heroic Mode.

Taken Monstrosity

Taken Pyromaster

Taker Howler

Contact Destinations

Now you need to complete the Contact public event on all the following destinations.

Io

Titan

Interference Loop

For this one, you have to complete the following encounter types in the main Interference mission.

Relic Encounter

Ritual Encounter

Crystal Encounter

Advanced Dredgen Focus

In this triumph, you have to create the following kinds of Dredgen Umbral Engrams.

Lean Focused

Contrast Focused

Advanced Pyramid Focus

For this Forerunner Title triumph, you need to create the following kind of Pyramid Focused Umbral Egrams.

Arrival Focused

Rifle Focused

Edge Focused

Advanced Armor Focus

Now create all the following kinds of Armor Focused Umbral Engrams.

Intellect Focused

Resilience Focused

Discipline Focused

Mobility Focused

Strength Focused

Recovery Focused

Mod Collector

As the name suggests, collect all the seasonal mods from the new Season of Arrival. There are a total of 12 seasonal mods.

Gift Rank Upgrade

Now buy all the gift upgrades. There are 21 of them and you can buy them from the Prismatic Recaster.

7 Secret Triumphs

These are all the required Forerunner triumphs that you need to complete in order to get the forerunner title in the Destiny 2, The Season of Arrival