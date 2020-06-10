With the coming of the Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2, Umbral Engrams are the new talk of the town. Since these engrams can’t be decrypted like normal ones, we have written this guide to show you what you need to do in order to Decode Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals.

How to Decode Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals

Before you start unlocking any of these engrams, you are going to have to complete a specific quest known as the ‘Face of Darkness’.

Get your best gear equipped as you are going to head into battle with a bunch of mobs in a Gambit-Style Public Event, minus the PvP part.

Head to the Drifter

Before you can start decoding Umbral Engrams, go to the Drifter and talk to Eris Morn who will ask you to complete a Public Event while taking an item called the Seed of Silver Wings. Make your way to IO to find the public event.

Complete the Public Event

The Public Event in question here is known as ‘The Contact’, and it is available on IO. All you need to do during this event is kill all enemies around you and deposit the motes they drop into the bank to win.

Getting to the final part of this event will pit you against a very strong boss, and if you defeat him, you will get an Umbral Engram.

Note that completing the event is not necessary to move onto the next step, participation in the event is enough.

Return to the Drifter

You will now be able to use the Umbral Decoder at your leisure to unlock as many Umbral Engrams as you would like.

This is as far as you need to complete the quest in order to gain access to the Umbral Decoder.