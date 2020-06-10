Sony Santa Monica Confirms Presence At PS5 Event, New God Of War?

Those who have been wondering how a new God of War will look like (and play like) on PlayStation 5 are possibly about to get their wish.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will soon be hosting the promised PlayStation 5 digital event. The company has refrained from confirming any schedules, panels, or games for that matter. However, God of War developer Sony Santa Monica has gone ahead to tease something special in store for all fans.

According to Jeet Shroff, gameplay director at Sony Santa Monica and engineer lead on God of War, he and his colleagues from the first-party studio will be showing “what the future” holds on PlayStation 5.

Come join us as we get into the details about what the future has in store! #gamedev #playstation https://t.co/GPBp4dxkxP — Jeet Shroff (@theshroffage) June 9, 2020

Sony Santa Monica could be showing off just about anything but as far as fans are concerned, nothing would make them more happier than seeing the debut of a new God of War on PlayStation 5. The invitation to the PlayStation 5 digital event can also be considered normal since Sona Santa Monica is a first-party studio under Sony, meaning that the God of War developer may not even be there, which in all fairness seems unlikely at this point.

In the past few months, Sony Santa Monica has been on a hiring spree for both current- and next-generation PlayStation platforms. The studio was most recently spotted to be seeking a technical art lead and a new lead writer, which fans naturally took for the next God of War sequel.

Remember that the PlayStation 5 digital event will be taking place on June 11, 2020. Originally scheduled for last week, Sony pushed the show forward in respect to the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality. Many expect Sony to not only showcase the console but also confirm the price. The former is most likely to happen. The latter though remains to be seen. Such events are not normally how Sony likes to reveal pricing.