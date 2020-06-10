FIFA 20 Update 1.22 Is Live, Minor Upgrades

A brand new patch went live for FIFA 20 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With FIFA 20 Update 1.22, you will find that this is quite a small patch as there is only one confirmed patch note thus far. Take note that the important aspect with this patch is that the developers made some key upgrades to the tools they use to further drive gameplay responsiveness investigations. Below you will find the complete list of all FIFA 20 Update 1.22 patch notes.

The latest patch is now available on console & PC and contains upgrades to the tools we use to further drive gameplay responsiveness investigations.

In other news, FIFA 20 has recently been added to EA’s subscription service on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The football simulator is now available in the EA Access catalog for consoles and in Origin Access for PC. In EA Access, in addition, there are all the sports titles of the company, such as NHL 20 and Madden 20.

There are also other recent releases of the company, such as Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Anthem and Burnout Paradise Remastered. The Xbox One subscription also adds some Xbox 360 and Xbox titles. Origin Access for PC also includes games from other publishers.

Also, sports channel Sky Sports has announced an agreement with EA Sports to use the ambient sound of FIFA 20 in Premier League matches. The English football league has returned, but without fans on the fields for security reasons in the face of the still persistent pandemic of COVID-19, so this medium has decided to opt for this creative solution that will replace the famous chants of the British stadiums with the dynamic video game recordings.

I remind you that EA Sports’ FIFA 20 released on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.