Destiny 2 Update 1.52 (2.9.0) Released, Season 11

Bungie’s Destiny 2 has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. You will find that Destiny 2 Update 1.52 (2.9.0) has a download and install size of around 4.3 GB on PS4. Take note that this patch finally introduces Season 11. Something else is that that they reorganized Keyboard, Mouse, and Controller settings for PC and Stadia. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Destiny 2 Update 1.52 (2.9.0).

Passage of Wealth now doubles the bonus Trials Tokens earned at three, five, and seven Trials wins. Trials: Intro quest step “Entry Pending” now requires reaching Power 1010.

Intro quest step “Entry Pending” now requires reaching Power 1010. Nightfall The Ordeal: The Taken take over The Ordeal. Added new strikes to The Ordeal: Lake of Shadows, The Corrupted, and The Festering Core.

The Taken take over The Ordeal. Added new strikes to The Ordeal: Lake of Shadows, The Corrupted, and The Festering Core. Nightfall The Ordeal: Updated The Ordeal power levels to new Destiny 2 Season 11 levels.

Updated The Ordeal power levels to new Destiny 2 Season 11 levels. Nightfall The Ordeal: Grandmaster Difficulty will become available on July 21, 2020.

Grandmaster Difficulty will become available on July 21, 2020. Nightfall The Ordeal: Increase Masterwork material drops for Grandmaster Nightfall difficulty.

Increase Masterwork material drops for Grandmaster Nightfall difficulty. PC & Stadia Settings: Reorganized Keyboard, Mouse, and Controller settings.

Reorganized Keyboard, Mouse, and Controller settings. General: Added several economy-related load screen hints.

Added several economy-related load screen hints. Weapons: Fixed an issue that prevented Coldheart’s “Longest Winter” perk from triggering through a Citan’s Ramparts Assault Barrier.

Fixed an issue that prevented Coldheart’s “Longest Winter” perk from triggering through a Citan’s Ramparts Assault Barrier. Weapons: Fixed an issue that prevented Devil’s Ruin from firing its charged shot after activating a roaming Super.

Fixed an issue that prevented Devil’s Ruin from firing its charged shot after activating a roaming Super. Weapons: Fixed Polaris Lance’s Perfect Fifth perk.

