Destiny 2 The Bank Job Exotic Quest Guide

With the advent of Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2, there is a ton of new loot for players to collect and use against the forces of Darkness. In this Destiny 2 The Bank Job guide we will help you navigate your way through this Exotic Quest.

Destiny 2 The Bank Job Exotic Quest

The Bank Job quests will start when you go and talk to Banshee-44 in the tower, there is no time limit to the quests, and it will start whenever you talk to Banshee-44.

Now as the name suggests, it is a bank job so the first thing you need for that is Vault keys for the bank. these vault keys can be acquired very easily.

The easiest way that we recommend is for you to go to Io and use a grenade launcher to kill combatants on Io.

As they are killed, they will drop the vault keys. For this particular quest, you need 50 vault keys so collect as much as you need from Io.

When you are done with the vault keys then we will proceed to the next step. One thing to keep in mind is that do not play in PvP mode as you will not be able to get vault keys by killing guardians.

Now you need to do three individual tasks, they can be a little longer but they are simple.

Following are the three tasks that you need to do:

Earn 300 Filthy Lucre from playing in Gambit and Crucible matches, and doing Nightfalls

Earn 200 Multi kills with a Grenade Launcher

Earn 100 Grenade Launcher Guardian Eliminations

Guardian elimination can be a challenging task but just switch between gambit and crucible and you will be able to receive the guardian elimination. In the gambit match as well, you can easily get multiple kills.