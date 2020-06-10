Will Destiny 2 Support Crossplay With PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Alongside the announcement of the next expansion for Destiny 2 today, Bungie also made a huge number of other announcements about the future of the game. But, with the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 coming up, would Bungie be adding in Destiny 2 support crossplay in order to connect players even further?

Crossplay is definitely something that’s been getting more traction in recent years as more players have demanded it, though some companies, particularly Sony, have been resisting it in the name of profit so that they can continue to claim console exclusives.

However, in a game as dependent on player base and community as Destiny, it may not end up being possible to keep the game’s different versions apart. Bungie also said as part of its statements about the game’s future that they would be working on cross-generation crossplay.

Destiny 2 went free-to-play late last year, bringing in a huge new influx of players to the game, and Destiny 2 support crossplay could help to bring even more in without having to sacrifice the playerbase on one platform or another.

Bungie likely won’t want to keep players from missing out n content either, unlike in the original Destiny and the early stages of this game where Activision continually pushed the studio to add in Playstation-exclusive weapons and strikes.

While all of that is a thing of the past now that Bungie has bought their way free of Activision, there’s also now no reason that there shouldn’t be Destiny 2 support crossplay since the company is an independent publisher, meaning they can do whatever they want with the game.

The responsibility for the final go-ahead however likely still remains with the actual game companies themselves. While Microsoft is likely to be all for it considering how many of their games are already cross-platform with the PC and Xbox One, Sony may be a tougher target.

Of course, considering Destiny 2 is one of the biggest shooters n the market, even Sony may have a hard time saying “no” to Bungie if they want to have crossplay enabled, especially on their brand-new console, since so many other games like Modern Warfare and Rocket League have also made that achievement.