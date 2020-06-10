Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals Artifact Guide

Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals has launched which means a new artifact has arrived in the game. Artifacts allow you to increase stats of your gear, and different combinations provide different advantages. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about the new Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals Seed of Silver Wings Artifact.

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals Artifact

To unlock the Seed of Silver Wings artifact, you need to complete the first mission of this new season.

This mission will start automatically when you load up the game after the update. Complete the mission to receive the artifact as a reward.

How to Rank Up Artifact

After unlocking the artifact, you can also upgrade it to higher levels by earning XP. The Seed of the Silver Wings artifact has an infinite number of levels which can advance your Power Level to above 1060. Levels will require more XP as they get higher.

Seed of Silver Wings Mods

In Season of Arrivals, you are able to select up to 12 artifact mods to be unlocked at a time. Below we have listed different mods and their benefits.

Column 1 Weapon Mods

Column 1 weapon mods require 0 previous unlocks and do not have any energy cost.

Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles: Shield-piercing rounds designed to bypass combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Champions.

Shield-piercing rounds designed to bypass combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Champions. Overload Rounds (Sidearm, Hand Cannons): Landing consecutive hits on enemy targets causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Landing consecutive hits on enemy targets causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Unstoppable Hand Cannon: Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Overload Arrowheads: Damage by fully drawn arrows causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Damage by fully drawn arrows causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Unstoppable Burst (Pulse Rifle): Aiming down sights loads a high-impact burst that staggers unshielded enemy combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Column 2 Armor Mods

Column 2 Armors mods require 1 previous unlock and the new energy cost is only 1.

Enhanced Pulse Rifle Loader (Arms): Greatly increases reload speed of Pulse Rifles.

Greatly increases reload speed of Pulse Rifles. Enhanced Unflinching Rifle Aim (Chest): Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming any Rifle-class weapon.

Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming any Rifle-class weapon. Enhanced Scatter Projectile Targeting (Helmet): Greatly improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Auto Rifles, Machine Guns, SMGs, Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, and Fusion Rifles.

Greatly improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Auto Rifles, Machine Guns, SMGs, Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, and Fusion Rifles. Enhanced Sword Scavenger (Legs): Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up ammo.

Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up ammo. Enhanced Bow Loader (Arms): Greatly increases the nocking speed of arrows.

Column 3 General Armor Mods

These mods require 4 previous unlocks and cost you 1 energy.

Flourishing Blade (Legs): Defeating combatants or opponents with Swords has a chance to grant a large amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack.

Defeating combatants or opponents with Swords has a chance to grant a large amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. Prized Shooting (Armor): Defeating combatants or opponents with Hand Cannons or Sidearms grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack.

Defeating combatants or opponents with Hand Cannons or Sidearms grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. Automatic Prize (Legs): Defeating combatants or opponents with Auto Rifles or SMGs grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack.

Defeating combatants or opponents with Auto Rifles or SMGs grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. Dimensional Tithes (Legs): Defeating Taken combatants has a chance to grant a small amount of Glimmer.

Defeating Taken combatants has a chance to grant a small amount of Glimmer. Ascendant Bounty (Legs): Defeating Taken combatants with your finisher grants a large amount of Glimmer.

Column 4 Chest Armor Mods

These mods require 7 previous unlocks and cost up to 3 energy.

Counter Charge (3-Cost, Chest): Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam staggers or disrupts a Champion or pierces a Champion’s barrier.

Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam staggers or disrupts a Champion or pierces a Champion’s barrier. Unstoppable Pulse Rifle (2-Cost, Arms): Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Overload Grenades (2-Cost, Chest): Void grenades cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Void grenades cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Breach Resonator (1-Cost, Chest): Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability.

Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability. Inferno Whip (2-Cost, Chest): Solar melee abilities stagger unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Counter Charge (3-Cost, Chest): Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam staggers or disrupts a Champion or pierces a Champion’s barrier.

Solar melee abilities stagger unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Counter Charge (3-Cost, Chest): Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam staggers or disrupts a Champion or pierces a Champion’s barrier. Unstoppable Pulse Rifle (2-Cost, Arms): Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Overload Grenades (2-Cost, Chest): Void grenades cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Void grenades cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Breach Resonator (1-Cost, Chest): Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability.

Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability. Inferno Whip (2-Cost, Chest): Solar melee abilities stagger unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Column 5 Class Item Mods

The final column of mods requires 10 previous unlocks and costs upto 7 energy!