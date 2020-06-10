Destiny 2 Owners Will Get Next-Gen Versions For Free

Bungie confirmed last month that Destiny 2 would be making a cross-generation jump by releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at a later date. The developer has now also confirmed that all current players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will receive their next-generation upgrades for free.

Much like the original installment, Destiny 2 will land on the newer platforms alongside all released content. That includes all previous expansion packs as well as the new Beyond Light expansion which releases in fall. While Bungie never clarified, it’s presumed that all future content updates will go live simultaneously across both current- and next-generation consoles. Hence, players will be free to choose between either generation at no extra cost.

However, keep one thing in mind. Bungie will not be gunning for cross-play between platforms. Bridging PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is something that the developer hopes to tackle down the road but for the time being, is not a priority goal.

Destiny 2 went free to play last year, bringing in a massive new influx of players. The game will likely see a similar surge in player-count after landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Adding cross-generation cross-play could potentially bring in even more players into the fold without having to isolate the player-base on one platform.

The final say though remains with Sony and Microsoft. With Bungie free of Activision, the developer can do whatever it wants with Destiny 2. However, Sony and Microsoft will have to give the final go-ahead for cross-play to happen. Microsoft will likely embrace the idea seeing how the company has supported cross-play support in recent years. Sony though remains a question mark and could prove to be a tougher nut to crack.

Destiny 2 received a new patch earlier today, which finally introduces everyone to Season 11. Update 1.52 (2.9.0) has a download and installation size of around 4.3 GB on PlayStation 4, which should be roughly similar on other platforms as well. You can read all of the patch notes by heading here.