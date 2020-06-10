Austrian Video Game Retailer Posts, Then Retracts, Resident Evil 8 Pre-Orders

An Austrian retailer has apparently jumped the gun a bit when it comes to one of the most anticipated games of the last few weeks, in this instance Resident Evil 8. The retailer, gamesonly.at, briefly put up the game for pre-order before just as quickly taking it down off the site.

The next Resident Evil game hasn’t even officially been confirmed yet, but there are a number of rumors and hints going around as to what we’ll be seeing whenever it is announced, including things like occult witchcraft, werewolves, and more.

If GamesOnly.at has the ability to put the game up for pre-order, then that means that the game might not be too far off. Many believed that it would be one of the Playstation games that would be announced at the Playstation 5 reveal event, though since that event was cancelled we’ll have to wait until Thursday to see if it was true.

If Resident Evil 8 is actually almost ready to release, that would put it three years after Resident Evil 7, itself seen as a great return to form for the franchise after multiple attempts to crank up the action at the expense of story and scares.

Of curse, if the rumors are true, the next Resident Evil game might be going the opposite way, though obviously until something is officially confirmed we can’t know for sure. 7 already went somewhat different from zombies with its own monster designs, so maybe Capcom is branching out more creatively.

Curiously enough, the Resident Evil 8 pre-order offer that GamesOnly.at announced was only for the Xbox One and Playstation 4, so we may not see it on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X at first. Like I’ve said before, we’ll have to wait for the actual announcement to see, and even then it would be good for it to either be a launch title for the next generation, or a cross-generational title.