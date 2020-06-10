Amazon Lists PlayStation 5 With An Exorbitant Price Tag

It has already been established that Sony Interactive Entertainment will be launching PlayStation 5 worldwide at a pretty steep price. The same goes for Microsoft and Xbox Series X. Much like a couple of generations ago, the price difference between both consoles may prove to be of significance once again.

Earlier today, a particular user was reportedly (via DailyStar) able to pre-order PlayStation 5 from Amazon in the United Kingdom. While Sony remains to officially announce a price point, the retailer giant has apparently started taking pre-orders for a monstrous £600.

PlayStation 5 may as well cost as much but the allegedly leaked price tag in this case is probably inaccurate. Amazon UK looks to be charging the same £600 for both the 1 TB and 2 TB models. Hence, the retailer giant possibly put up dummy listings, which may potentially mean that Sony is about to unveil how much PlayStation 5 will cost.

Remember that the recently delayed PlayStation 5 digital event will be taking place on June 11, 2020. Originally scheduled for last week, Sony pushed the show forward in respect to the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality. Many expect Sony to not only showcase the console but also confirm the price. The former is most likely to happen. The latter though remains to be seen. Such events are not normally how Sony likes to reveal pricing.

Last month, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that a “compelling” line-up of PS5 games will be unveiled in the near future. The upcoming event is strongly expected to feature a lot of first-party offerings as well as showcasing the PlayStation 5 for the first time. For now, we have only been shown the new DualSense wireless controller. That being said, don’t expect a confirmation on the price tag, at least not yet.