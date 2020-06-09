When Will The Last Of Us Part 2 Reviews Go Live?

Following multiple delays, The Last of Us Part 2 will finally be releasing exclusively for PlayStation 4 in less than two weeks. The high stature of developer Naughty Dog comes as an assurance that the much-anticipated sequel will deliver on all fronts. However, for players who want to be absolutely sure before making a purchase, take note that the reviews of The Last of Us Part 2 will go live a week before the official release.

Naughty Dog has set the review embargo to lift on Friday, June 12 at 12:01 AM PT and 3:01 AM ET, meaning that all major publishers are already playing the game. Mark your calendars accordingly because in a few more days, your favorite publisher or reviewer will be sharing just why you need to purchase The Last of Us Part 2 on day one.

Expect the upcoming reviews to also add more clarification on the recent (and unfortunate) leaks. Many fans came across gameplay footage that contained spoilers about certain characters at certain portions of the storyline. Naughty Dog has since then repeatedly assured that the leaks will not spoil The Last of Us Part 2 in any significant manner.

Most recently, game director Neil Druckmann stated that the leaks “sucked” but will not spoil the narrative since the ending is not out there. He noted that “nothing compares to being Ellie and feeling those moments, not just in cutscenes, but in gameplay, conversations, the music and the emotional effect that has on you.” He further pointed out that the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 was designed differently. The entire narrative focuses more on “slowly ratcheting the crank and feeling the tension with the choices the characters make” instead of twists and turns.

Troy Baker, the voice actor for Joel, shared a similar insight on the matter following the leak. He noted that “a couple of screenshots” will never be able to ruin a game like The Last of Us Part 2. He also took the achievements of Naughty Dog as an example to ascertain that The Last of Us Part 2 will need to be experienced personally by playing.

The Last of Us Part 2 will release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020.