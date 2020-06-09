Valorant Update 1.01 Is Live, Spike Rush New Orb Types

A brand new patch has been released for Riot Games’ Valorant. Take note that this patch is now available on PC. The latest patch 1.01, gets an injection of new Orb types to play with in their new mode, Spike Rush. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the developers focused on a smoother combat experience as well as additional support for high spec machines. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Valorant Update 1.01:

Valorant Patch Notes 1.01

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected orbs. The Full Ultimate orb will always be available. 4 of the remaining 7 orb types will be chosen at random.

Chosen orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round.

New Orb Type – Health Orb: Grants teamwide health regen (instant). 20 second duration. 12 HP per second (3HP per tick). SFX/VFX only play while actually healing.

Grants teamwide health regen (instant). 20 second duration. 12 HP per second (3HP per tick). SFX/VFX only play while actually healing. New Orb Type – Deception Orb: Applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. 10 second debuff. Vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players. Minimap is disabled thanks to this Valorant patch.

Applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. 10 second debuff. Vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift). Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players. Minimap is disabled thanks to this Valorant patch. New Orb Type – Golden Gun: Grants capturing player a Golden Gun. One-shot, one-kill. Perfectly accurate at all times. Agent moves at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds. Kills grant an additional round

Grants capturing player a Golden Gun. One-shot, one-kill. Perfectly accurate at all times. Agent moves at knife speed. Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds. Kills grant an additional round Misc.: New pre-round HUD element that shows the weapon & potential orb types for the current round. Players now get 1 ultimate point for collecting any orb.

New pre-round HUD element that shows the weapon & potential orb types for the current round. Players now get 1 ultimate point for collecting any orb. Performance updates: Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Valorant Update 1.0, you will find that this patch officially launched the game and brought it out of its beta phase. Take note that the developers added Reyna, which comes from Mexico and was the latest Agent to join; Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett all received a proper share of buffs and nerfs; and they also made key improvements to hit registration.

Here you will find the complete list of all Valorant Update 1.01 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ Valorant released as a closed beta title on April 7, 2020 for PC; and received an official release on June 2, 2020.