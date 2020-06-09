Satisfactory Update 0.3.5.1 Is Live, Minor Bug Fixes

Coffee Stain Studios’ Satisfactory has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that Satisfactory Update 0.3.5.1 is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the developers temporarily fixed a crash on start-up related to in-game launcher overlay conflicts. Below you will find the complete list of all Satisfactory Update 0.3.5.1 patch notes.

Temporary fix for a crash on start-up related to in-game launcher overlay conflicts.

Players on the Epic Game Store should now be able to join Steam players via Session ID.

In other news, the popularity of the Epic Games Store grows like foam every time it offers impressive titles for free. Let’s remember that very recently they gave away GTA V, completely collapsing the web. Thanks to this, developers have experienced a boost in their sales. Tim Sweeney has spoken to GameSpot during their Play for All event. In his talk, the CEO of Epic Games states that this strategy of giving away games drives sales of them on Steam and consoles.

You’re not going to go out and buy if you’re not into games like Satisfactory, you’re not going to go out and spend money to buy Satisfactory but if you get it for free you realize it’s an awesome game.

I remind you that Coffee Stain Studios’ Satisfactory released as an early access title on March 19, 2019 for PC.